This is how Aamir Khan is helping out Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Salute’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has replaced Aamir Khan in the upcoming biopic of Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma titled Salute, claim reports. According to a leading daily, a source revealed that, “Aamir strongly recommended the Rakesh Sharma biopic to Shah Rukh as a script worth walking that extra mile for. More so, since Aamir intends to devote a substantial period of his time to a very dear project of his, presumably the Mahabharata, and has stopped accepting any other assignments currently.”

Meanwhile, it is being said that Shah Rukh is taking help of Aamir Khan in the research of the film. A source revealed to the daily, “King Khan has asked Aamir to help him out with the research he did for the film when he was supposed to do it. Knowing what a perfectionist Aamir is, he must have done detailed research and SRK will only benefit from that.”

By the end of April, Shah Rukh Khan will have wrapped up with Zero and he will be busy for the next three months preparing for his character in Salute. Shah Rukh will commence shooting for movie ‘Salute’ from September to November, and will take a break to promote Zero, which is set to hit theatre on December 21. After that, he will return to ‘Salute’.