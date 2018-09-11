This is Anushka Sharma’s favourite breakfast; read to know

Anushka Sharma recently appeared on the cover page of Harper’s Bazaar magazine and looked flawlessly gorgeous without a bit of make-up. She shared some secrets about her life behind the camera, during the candid conversation with the Magazine makers.

She spoke about her favourite breakfast, and it is quite surprising to hear. She said that her favourite breakfast is South Indian food, and revealed that she can have it every day. She also revealed that she follows a ‘plant-based diet’, which is doing great wonders in giving her a graceful figure. She also said that shopping is not one of the activities that fascinates her. “I’m not into shoes, clothes, bags. I get tired just with the thought of shopping. I just like to be comfortable when I am travelling,” she added.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is going to be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’, which is set to released on September 28. The film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.