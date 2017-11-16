This ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ spoof on ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is hilarious; watch it
The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ has taken YouTube by storm. In no time, the trailer became an instant hit among ‘Bhai’ fans and was started trending on social media. It received superb response with its view count crossing 13 million on YouTube in 24 hours. However, a YouTube channel ‘Shudh Desi Endings’ took a jibe at the trailer with its amazing rendition.
Salman being the protagonist, the spoof has taken inspiration from his movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ cast, his brother Sohail Khan and his infamous blackbuck case. The animated 2.37-minute clip is similar to the trailer in terms of concept and story line. Interestingly, the story has blackbuck as the head of a terrorist organisation, which Salman will fight to get back the HSSH cast. There is Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor relationship, that has made fun of. Moreover, he has been given a voice like Shah Rukh Khan. As if that was not enough, his last film that bombed at the box office – ‘Tubelight’ is also a part of the clip. It’s hilarious!
Meanwhile, talking about the official ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ trailer, it will give you chills as former exes Salman and Katrina are all set to win your hearts, again. The story revolves around how 25 Indian nurses are taken as hostage and how Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) will battle it out to save their lives. From guns, horses, ammunition and action car sequences to riding an ATV bike, RAW agent Salman aka Tiger, will impress you and how! After this, very soon the makers will release the first track from Tiger Zinda Hai. Titled as “Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat”, the song will be a peppy dance number.
‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is one of the most awaited flicks of 2017 and the excitement level validates the same. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is a sequel to the hit film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’. There are various reasons for fans to be excited about the project. First, it is a Salman Khan film. Secondly, it will bring back the iconic pairing of Salman and Katrina. Thirdly, this is the second time that the superstar and director Ali have come together after the huge success of ‘Sultan’.