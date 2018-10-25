This former Bigg Boss contestant will be part of Shilpa Shinde and Iulia Vantur’s movie

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shinde in an interview revealed that she is going to make her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyun Kaala’ which also stars Iulia Vantur in the lead. And now SpotboyE.com has confirmed the news that another Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji has been signed for the project.

“Her part is integral to the storyline and she hasn’t played such a role before.”, says director Prem Soni to Spotboye. Kajol’s sister was last seen in Anna (2016). She also participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

Recently Tanishaa was trolled for showing her skin on social media. In an interview with Spotboye she said, “Slut-shaming has become an in-thing. I think people are bored in their lives and have nothing better to do. Why are these guys wasting their time by lambasting others? They should first look at themselves in the mirror.”

She added, “Social media has become a vicious cycle. I won’t say that India has not been able to handle it. America has not been able to handle it either, in fact things there are much worse. Let us not misuse social media. Let us use it to stay connected with people and be each other’s well-wisher, which should reflect on the public domains. Let us not spew venom, and above all, let us change the idea of beauty.” Coming back to her film, Tanishaa will return to the big screen after long and it will be interesting to see if this film proves to be the turning point of her career.