This endearing pic of Sanjay Dutt with Raveena Tandon will remind you of mast-mast 90s

Bollywood parties are studded with stars and same thing happened in Manish Malhotra’s bash on Thursday. Almost every star was present in his party, but Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon together was just like nineties reunion. Raveena took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of hers with Sanjay Dutt and captioned it “With the one and only #sanj #myoriginalsuperstar #❤#myfave”.

Both the actors have worked in movies like Khauff, Vijeta and Kshatriya and they’ve also shared screen space in Jung (2000) and LOC Kargil (2003). This is not the first time the actress has shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt. Recently, she posted a throwback picture and captioned it “#throwback90s my first film with #sanjaydutt #zamaanesekyadarna #mymostfavoriteactor always super entertaining and super fun !!!”

Talking about the party, it was hosted by Manisha Malhotra and the occasion was Rita Vasawani’s birthday, wife of business man Sunil Vaswani. Other guests at the party included singer socialite Kanika Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, socialite Sheetal Mafatlal, jewellery designer Kajal Fabiani and singer Sukhbir.