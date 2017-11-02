This Deepika Padukone’s ex will make his debut in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’
Today, Deepika Padukone has become one of the top actresses of Bollywood. But very few people know that during her modelling days, Deepika dated a model and aspiring actor Nihar Pandya. And now, Nihar is all set to make his big Bollywood debut in the highly anticipated Rani Laxmibai’s biographical ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’- starring Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut starrer has already created great buzz thanks to the leaked pictures of Kangana from the sets. Nihar Pandya will be seen essaying the role of Baji Rao II in the film.
Meanwhile, do you remember the time when Kangana got injured while shooting for the movie in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Filmcity? Well, the incident happened when Kangana was shooting a sword fighting sequence with Nihar when he hit on her head. To get into the skin of Baji Rao II, Nihar has learnt martial arts, weight training, functional training, horse riding to get into the skin of the character. He has underwent multiple acting and training workshops. Those associated with the making of the film said that the actor did not give up even after injuring himself multiple times during the filming of the movie.
‘Manikarnika’ is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, will see Nihaar share screen space with acting powerhouses like Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and others. ‘Manikarnika’ also marks the Bollywood debut of television actress Ankita Lokhande who will essay the role of Jhalkaribai who was considered as the right hand of Rani Laxmibai. The film is slated to hit the screens on April 27, 2018 and will lock horns with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer ‘Baaghi 2’ at the box office.