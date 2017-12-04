This cute picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will surely give you relationship goals

One of the most amazing love stories of Bollywood is that of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri. During the 52nd birthday of SRK on November 2 this year, Bollywood Hungama had published an article that chronicled their romance and their journey through the years. The way both understand and care for each other is extremely endearing. One of the reasons SRK has such an immense fan following is also thanks to his love for Gauri and the way their marriage has remained stable.

Few months ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri came aboard for a commercial of D’décor, a leading company selling home décor products. The commercial was loved a lot with director Punit Malhotra calling them ‘dreamiest co-stars’! Yesterday, Gauri Khan posted a picture from the campaign that’s sure to be loved by their fans. It features the couple posing wonderfully. Shah Rukh Khan is holding Gauri Khan’s hand and her waist. Gauri has stylishly put her hand on SRK’s shoulders. Both look lovely in their black and white clothes and seem coordinated.

Punit Malhotra further revealed that during the shooting of the ad, Shah Rukh Khan would explain to Gauri the shot. During her solo shots, the doting husband would sit somewhere close and give her cues. The director found it sweet that both know each other’s habits like the back of their hand. He also said that Gauri Khan was initially apprehensive to shoot for the commercial but Karan Johar convinced her.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is working on Aanand L Rai’s film co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It sees him in the role of a dwarf and is all set to release on Christmas 2018.