Think twice before searching about Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose online

Think twice before searching about Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Ruby Rose’s online because you can become a target of cybercrime. As per a report shared by McAfee a cybersecurity company, Kim Kardashian is the top most dangerous search online in the UK and Ruby Rose is the top most dangerous search online in US. People have been searching for their names to find out more details about their life but it turns out that it can be dangerous.

McAfee also stated searching these celebrities name can sometimes harm computer’s performance and make it more vulnerable to hackers and cybercrime. Other celebrities involved in the UK list are Rose Byrne, Kem Cetinay, Britney Spears, Emma Roberts and Ferne McCann. Regarding the same, McAfee’s chief scientist Raj Samani said, “fast-paced world that’s heavily influenced by pop culture and social media”.

Raj added, “There are endless opportunities to pick and choose which entertainment options we prefer to enjoy from a variety of connected devices. With Kim Kardashian’s influence and business ventures, people will go to extreme lengths to be a little more like Kim.”