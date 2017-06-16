These vacation photos of Rubina Dilaik are too hot and sexy to miss

Television actress Rubina Dilaik is breaking the internet with her bold look on social media. She made come back on Television on Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki on Colors.

Some days, before, Rubina was vacationing with her beau Abhnav Shukla in Bali. TV actor Abhinav, is also an adventurer, photographer and a mountaineer. Her pictures from the pristine beaches gave the perfect goals to the travellers.

Rubina shared a few pictures from her travel diary, where she looks absolutely stunning. Recently, the actor won the Best Personality Award at Golden Petal Awards 2017. Also, her Instagram profile justifies her rank in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List. Rubina stood 11 in the list.

Take a look:

