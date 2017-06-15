These pictures prove Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect family man

Shah Rukh Khan has always flaunted his love for his family and we can see that through his post on social media. Khan has three adorable children Aryan, Suhana and the cute one AbRam. The actor always has time for them and tries to be around his family when he is India.

Blue jeans and a t – shirt … my look for 2017. A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:11am PDT



The dimple actor posted a cute picture of him with AbRam and as a reply to Gauri Khan’s Instagram post. Gauri Khan was snapped in a t-shirt and blue jeans and she posted this photo on her Instagram account with the caption, “Blue jeans and a t – shirt … my look for 2017.”

SRK, being his usual witty self, posted picture with AbRam in white tee and blue jeans and captioned it,” Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then.” That is soooo damn adorable! Despite being in a hell of a busy schedule, Shah Rukh Khan’s world still revolves around his family and we love every bit of it!

Thx for the tip ma’m we r all set for 2017 too then. @gaurikhan A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Shah Rukh know how to win everyone’s heart. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and in Anand L Rai’s ‘dwarf’ film.