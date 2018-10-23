These pictures of Suhana Khan with her friends are taking internet by storm; see pics

Suhana Khan is turning heads since she was seen in the cover of Vogue. Suhana who recently turned 18 has many fans and the moment her pictures comes on the web, people make it viral. These days Suhana is media’s favourite even when she is away, studying in England, the teenager is still breaking the social media with her pictures. Earlier, she shared a video with her friends, which is all the fans are talking about.

And now, more pictures of Suhana with her friends have popped online and it looks like fans are loving them. In the pictures Suhana looks really happy and her posing skills are on point. If you don’t believe us, see these pictures and video for yourself and decide.



Earlier Suhana told Vogue, “I absolutely loved shooting this cover. Especially the dancing shots. I love dancing. It was so much fun. I was excited when my parents brought it up. I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it—this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it.”