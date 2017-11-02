These gorgeous pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana will leave you spellbound
Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday in Mumbai. But before the main event, pics of his pre-birthday bash were flooding on internet, and we saw the star posing with his family and friends. But Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana was the centre of attraction, and she was looking extremely gorgeous. Suhana, who is still finishing her education in London, has expressed her desire to take up acting as a career choice. While this has been positively agreed to by her superstar father; Shah Rukh will not be launching her in Bollywood.
Well, this should not be much of a problem with Suhana, who already boasts of a huge fan base. The young girl is appreciated for being a natural charmer and her phenomenal fashion sense. Remember, Suhana’s outing in an orange bandage dress from Hervé Léger at her mother, Gauri Khan-designed restaurant, Arth in Mumbai? She looked resplendent accompanying her father the entire evening with all media focus on them. Suhana is a real stunner and with every new picture, she reinstates that thought.
So check out the latest and beautiful pictures of Suhana