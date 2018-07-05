Free Press Journal
These funny memes of 'Sanju' movie will make you ROFL; check them out

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 05, 2018 04:04 pm
The movie ‘Sanju’ is gaining appreciation among the fans and critics are hailing the acting of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is close to reaching Rs 200 cr mark, but fans obsession with the movie is not over yet. However, audience has chosen another way to showcase their feeling and that is through memes.

One scene from the movie in which Sanjay Dutt, asks a very pertinent question. “Wo bahar casualty me koi marne ki halat main raha to usko form bharna jaruri hai kya? (If someone’s out there dying in the casualty ward does he have to fill a form first?)” Sanjay’s character, the simple-minded goon Munna Bhai, asks the dean, played by Boman Irani.

So Twitter users have turned a particular template into a memes and stick a face of well known peoples asking questions. Vijay Mallaya memes ask, “Wo Agar bank se loan liya to waps karna jaruri hai kya ??”


 

