These funny memes of ‘Sanju’ movie will make you ROFL; check them out
The movie ‘Sanju’ is gaining appreciation among the fans and critics are hailing the acting of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is close to reaching Rs 200 cr mark, but fans obsession with the movie is not over yet. However, audience has chosen another way to showcase their feeling and that is through memes.
One scene from the movie in which Sanjay Dutt, asks a very pertinent question. “Wo bahar casualty me koi marne ki halat main raha to usko form bharna jaruri hai kya? (If someone’s out there dying in the casualty ward does he have to fill a form first?)” Sanjay’s character, the simple-minded goon Munna Bhai, asks the dean, played by Boman Irani.
So Twitter users have turned a particular template into a memes and stick a face of well known peoples asking questions. Vijay Mallaya memes ask, “Wo Agar bank se loan liya to waps karna jaruri hai kya ??”
Woh passion follow karane ke liye engineering karana jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/z8EJOYZFaj
— Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) July 2, 2018
Wo Movie Banane Ke Liye Story Ka Hona Jaruri Hai Kya . pic.twitter.com/Ztopte0sqM
— Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) July 3, 2018
Exactly…. is this necessary? #sanju #sanjumeme #meme #memes pic.twitter.com/0jdleRNnTA
— Mridul_venus (@MridulVenus) July 3, 2018
Har bat k liye media ko blame karna zaroori hai kya? #Sanju #SanjayDutt #BabaKyaNahiBoltaHai pic.twitter.com/fgwWqG2bGJ
— PRIYANKA BANSAL (@priyankapranks) July 4, 2018
Wo “I Love You” Ke Baad As A Friend Bolna Jaruri Hai Kya ? pic.twitter.com/3aqDKGn1Kl
— Aditya Raj Yadav (@jaguarloaded) July 3, 2018
Wo US Airport pe security checking me Nanga karna Jaruri hai kya ….. pic.twitter.com/vxkO5seQyC
— Hrithik’s Agent (@iHrithik_Agent) July 2, 2018
Love these #sanju #memes pic.twitter.com/GY4QB40Cwe
— RJ Vikky (@myrjvikky) July 3, 2018
woh kammo ki shadi ke liye
Maruti 800 dena jaruri hai kya.. pic.twitter.com/aLDNySrDmt
— Naveen Paul (@BakchodPaul) July 3, 2018
Wo Agar bank se loan liya to waps karna jaruri hai kya ?? pic.twitter.com/iXwsUHQtcO
— Joshi JI (@JoshiJi_) July 3, 2018
Ye Masjid Me Loudspeaker ka Bajna Jaruri hai kya? pic.twitter.com/akgWuVUaIo
— Socially Dead (@theIostperson) July 2, 2018