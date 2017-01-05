There’s no one like MS Dhoni: Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput heaped praise on cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he stepped down as limited overs captain of the Indian cricket team.

Also Read : Thank You Mahi

The 30-year-old star, who played the on-screen Dhoni in the 2016 sports biopic “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” said that MS is one of a kind.

“There is no one like you. You’re the reason for millions of smiles. Take a bow my Captain. @msdhoni #dhoni,” Sushant wrote on Twitter.

There is no one like you.

You’re the reason for millions of smiles.

Take a bow my Captain.🙏@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

Other film stars, including Anupam Kher, Irrfan Khan and Randeep Hooda also took to the social media to thank Dhoni for making India proud.

“Thank you @msdhoni for making us feel euphoric and proud all these years. It was not only winnings but you also defined #Attitude for Indian Cricket,” Kher tweeted.

Thnk u @msdhoni 4 making us feel euphoric & proud all these yrs. It was not only winnings but u also defined #Attitude for Indian Cricket. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 4, 2017

Irrfan wrote, “What a captain you’ve been @msdhoni! Will always remember you winning world cups almost single handedly.”

What a captain you’ve been @msdhoni! Will always remember you winning world cups almost single handedly. — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 4, 2017

Calling MS’ decision “out of the box”, Hooda said, “Great era of Indian captaincy comes to an end with you @msdhoni #CaptainCool took out of box decisions that worked.”

great era of Indian captaincy comes to an end with you @msdhoni #CaptainCool took out of box decisions that worked pic.twitter.com/uML6OpYfYu — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 4, 2017

Dhoni has been India’s most successful captain. Under his leadership India have won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and also reached the top of the Test rankings in 2009.