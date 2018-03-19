Theme song of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu’s ‘October’ will melt your heart, listen to the full track
The maker of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu-starrer ‘October‘ have released the theme music of the film and it won’t be wrong if we say that this will be the most appealing factor of the film. The background or theme song gives a lot of hint about the scenario or what kind of film it will be and it will surely melt your heart.
The theme song celebrates love, nature and autumn season. The melody of the song is beautifully threaded which takes you to all the ups and downs in the lives of Varun (Dan) and Banita (Shiuli). Interestingly, the makers have released the song on public demand. For the theme song, composer Shantanu Moitara used instruments such as Violin, Cello, Harp, Piano and Viola. The slow and soothing music is just amazing and you’ll absorb it the minute you listen to it.
‘October’ stars Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in the lead with Banita making her debut. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The maker released the trailer last week and after watching it looks like it won’t be the usual love story. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, ‘October’ is set to release on April 13, 2018.