The Zoya Factor First Look: Fresh pairing of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan looks promising

The first look of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘The Zoya Factor’ has been unveiled. The film is based on the novel of Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel of the same name, ‘The Zoya Factor’. In the poster, Sonam along with Dulquer is seen posing with a copy of the novel with the name of their characters. While Dulquer will play Nikhil Khoda, the captain of Indian cricket team, Sonam will be seen as Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agent. Interestingly, with the announcement of this new film, Sonam and Dulquer has become a fresh pairing to be seen on the silver screen.

Super happy to be a part of this unique story #ZoyaFactor an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Directed by #AbhishekSharma, co-starring @dulQuer @foxstarhindi #AdlabsFilms pic.twitter.com/Xz7G909VDF — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 13, 2018



Now this one is really special for me! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan’s bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring @sonamakapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/1dxzuYYysS — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 13, 2018

Malayalam actor Dulquer will make his Bollywood debut with Ronnie Screwala’s ‘Karwaan’, which also features Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. This will be followed by ‘The Zoya Factor’ directed by Abhishek Sharma. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film will start in August and will release in April 5, 2019.

For those who don’t know, ‘The Zoya Factor’ is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who met the Indian cricket team through her job in an advertising agency and ends up becoming their lucky charm in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. And then, eventually, she falls for the team’s skipper Nikhil Khoda, who don’t believe in luck and superstitions.