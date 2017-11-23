The Weeknd, Katy Perry plan to collaborate

Singers The Weeknd and Katy Perry are reportedly preparing for a collaboration. The Weeknd and Perry maybe working on a collaboration after the two were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in West Hollywood, reports people.com.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, keeps thinking about working on a collaboration with talented artists as a habit. “Abel is always thinking about new collaboration with talented artists. Abel has many female friends and most of them are in the industry,” said a source.

“Perry and The Weeknd were joined by a few producers and were having a great time as they dined on pasta, pizza and steak for three hours. They were with a group of people and they arrived and left separately. They dined on pasta, pizza and steak for three hours. They had intense conversations and everyone seemed to have a great time,” the source added.