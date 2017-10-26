The trailer of ‘An Insignificant Man’ captures the intriguing journey of Arvind Kejriwal; watch it

Free Press Journal
— By Priyanka Vartak | Oct 26, 2017 12:18 pm
The trailer of Arvind Kejriwal’s biographical documentary, ‘An Insignificant Man‘ was finally released on Wednesday afternoon. The film documents the journey of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It is a political drama that chronicles the rise of social activist Kejriwal to a vigilante politician.

Directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla’s documentary on Arvind Kejriwal tells the story that is still fresh in people’s mind. The 3-minute trailer looks unbiased, powerful, giving us behind the scenes of one the most controversial times that Indian politics has seen. The highs and the lows of Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party, the trailer captures it all. From the trailer, it looks like it won’t be a one-sided affair but will include opinions of opposition, his party loyalists who later left AAP and even the aam aadmi for whom this party was made in the first place.


Director Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla who reportedly recorded 400 hours of footage over the course of a year, the film is being launched by the American media company Vice and Memesys Lab and is set to release on November 17. However, this documentary has already been screened at 50 film festivals across the world including Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival amongst many others.

