The Strangers: Prey at Night movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: The Strangers: Prey At Night

Cast: Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman, Emma Bellomy, Damian Maffei, Lea Enslin

Director: Johannes Roberts

Rating: * * * *

In a key scene in this horror film, the young protagonist asks a sadistic stranger why she and her fellow psychopaths are tormenting her family, and the stranger answers, “Why not?” In the mind of evil individuals, violence must be unleashed for violence sake or no reason at all. It is possible such individuals derive a strange pleasure from random killings of innocents. But whether this is so in the case of the twisted trio that terrorises the hapless family in the film under review is a matter of conjecture, since the unholy trinity masks their faces.

The Strangers: Prey at Night is a sequel to 2008’s hit The Strangers and revolves around a small family consisting of a couple, Cindy and Mike (Christina Hendricks and Martin Henderson) their older son Luke (Lewis Pullman) and younger daughter, Kinsey (Bailee Madison). The parents decide to spend some quality time with a relative at a lakeside mobile home park before dropping off Kinsey at a boarding school where they hope the girl will mend her rebellious ways. Kinsey, of course, thinks her parents don’t love her and only want to get her out of the way, so they can be the trio they “always wanted to be.”

The viewer knows this is not true, but when did teenagers ever listen to reason? Reason, of course, is alien to the wicked trio that invades the seemingly safe space of “home” and unleashes horrendous violence.

If you prefer Hitchcock’s admittedly classy style of terror, this film is not for you. I must tell you though I was jumped out of my seat (there are several jump scares) and even screamed.

It is not clear why the trailer park is deserted with not a soul in sight except for the stranger who shows up at Cindy & Mike’s trailer, asking for a girl called Tamara.

Soon enough, the family begins to hear strange noises and see armed and masked persons outside. Then all hell breaks loose, aided and abetted by the film’s competent director, cinematographer and (eighties) music. Hendricks, the sex bomb from Mad Men is convincing as the mom of two teenaged kids. That goes for Henderson too as Dad.

Madison and Pullman stand out as exasperating teenagers. The girl stupidly wanders off in the dark, desolate park. Her brother (and father) stupidly leave their cell phones behind. It’s not easy to predict who’ll survive the carnage. Be warned: This film is gory and horrific. Watch it only if you really have a knack for horror films.