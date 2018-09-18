The story of Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Vyas’ engagement ring is unique in every sense!

Newly-weds Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Vyas took time to announce their relationship, marriage and engagement. Though Sumeet had earlier talked about his engagement to Ekta, now finally, he has shown the precious ring that he had selected for his lady-love.

“I swear even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!”, Sumeet once talked about how lucky he is to have Ekta in his life. Even though Sumeet proposed Ekta with the wrong size of the ring, he made sure to get a beautiful ring for his wife.

Sumeet recently shared a picture of their wedding rings on his Instagram, he wrote, “I’m just glad the Ring ceremony was as private and intimate as it should be… Now I’m happy to share it with the world… Thank you @jewelsashok @adipurohit for finding the right #Gem for my #gem @ektakaul11”.

Ashok Jewels also shared the video of Sumeet, where the actor was seen acknowledging their work. They captioned the video as, “And the wait is over. ASHOK JEWELS is proud and happy to announce that the engagement ring of the most charming, @sumeetvyas and ever beautiful @ektakaul11, is designed and crafted by Ashok Jewels team. @adipurohit. As they embark on a new journey, we wish them all the happiness and good wishes for the future. It’s a sheer delight to see the happiness on Sumeet’s face when he expresses himself in the below video.”

On the other hand, Mrs Vyas shared two pictures from their sangeet ceremony, dancing in love with Sumeet, and captioned it, “When a guy tells a girl “wapis aaja nahi to utha ke le aaunga” this is exactly how it looks and feels. Utha ke le aae @sumeetvyas @knottingbells @archanakochharofficial MUH @makeupbygautam_vlcc”.

Knotting Bells, official photographers of Ekta and Sumeet, shared a picture on their Instagram handle, they captioned it as, “When she walks down the aisle, the whole room stops and stares for a while. Ekta + Sumeet. #bridalentry #bride #wedding #bigfatindianwedding #takemeaway #celebritywedding”.

After the wedding, both Ekta and Sumeet shared some unseen pictures from their wedding, with captions. While Ekta wrote, “Mr and Mrs Vyas.. #happilyeverafter @sumeetvyas you are my happy place.” Sumeet on the other hand captioned, “Couldn’t have been happier…#happilyeverafter @ektakaul11”.

Sumeet was interviewed by ‘Humans Of Bombay’ just a few days before the wedding where he revealed when and how he proposed Ekta. Sumeet said, “But, all of a sudden she left for Jammu because she realised acting wasn’t for her! I knew then that I wanted to do everything to make this work. I asked her to move back for our relationship–to give us a chance. Thankfully, she agreed, but I didn’t want to risk it, so this year on my birthday, I popped the question! She was so happy, she had a childlike smile & I swear even though I gave her a ring, it’s me who found the diamond!”

Sumeet later revealed how he proposed Ekta with the wrong ring size. The actor said to Bombay Times, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”