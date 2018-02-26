The Sridevi TV show you might not remember at all

We all know that Sridevi, who passed away late on Saturday night, was a legend of Bollywood and South film industry. But, not many people know that her comeback was not Gauri Shinde’s ‘English Vinglish’ in 2012. In fact, in 2004 she decided to come back as an actress in the TV series ‘Malini Iyer’ produced by her husband Boney Kapoor and it was the first time that Sridevi was venturing into television. Many die-hard fans of Sridevi must be having trouble remembering this particular TV series ‘Malini Iyer’.

The series started in 2004 and barely lasted for a year before it was shutdown due to falling TRPs. Malini Iyer series revolved around Sridevi and how she manages to bring two different cultures together (Punjabi and South Indian), but it couldn’t connect with the audience and could be considered as a flop TV Show. The problem during that era was also that it was considered too big a risk for any star to try his/her hand at the TV and the show also tanked because of the cliqued subject, lackluster screenplay, and overall bad execution.

As India ventured into the 21st century, TV (idiot box) became quite big and many Bollywood personalities tried their hand at launching their shows, but apart from Amitabh Bachchan (Kaun Banega Crorepati), not many could quite crack the deal on what it takes to become successful on small screen. Sridevi achieved innumerable awards and accolades in her career, but she failed to connect with the masses on television and, after Malini Iyer’s flop show, we didn’t see this talented actress starring in a major network show on small screen.

Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday. Her mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai today for cremation.