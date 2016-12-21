The Salman Khan tug of war…

He is clearly the hottest bachelor, with Salman Khan refusing to settle down for as long as he has, the buzz around his marriage is only getting magnified. Everyone who is a fan of the actor, or remotely understand Hindi cinema and it’s charisma wants Bhai married off.

It is soon turning into the Nation’s sole conquest. However, while we are placidly awaiting the big day there are some who are refusing to let the matter go out of hand, matter being Salman Khan of course. While hoards of girls would love to be Mrs. Salman Khan there are of course, only a few who are contending for the coveted position.

Iulia Vantur being one of the many has gone on record to pledge him with all her love and respect but that didn’t stop Mr. Khan from singing Katrina Kaif’s glory on national television. So really, we cannot say which way the weight will tilt.

Of course, if these two are not enough, there are other hangers on who would want to piece of the pie. “We cannot blame Salman Khan if he is totally losing interesting in the concept of marriage with the way his wedding has been discussed over and over again. Also the women around him are not making it any easy to make a choice,” expressed our source.

Well, as long as he still believes in the institution of marriage, we are keeping our hopes high. Also it is rather amusing to see the girls pitch their PRs against each other to tilt the scales on their end.