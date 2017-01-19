We all know the love and awe superstar Salman Khan garners from his fans all over the world. So when Mohammad Nazim is called the Salman Khan of small screen, it is but obvious that the lad will go gaga over the title! “It’s a huge compliment to be called the Salman Khan of TV but what gives me the ultimate high is the audience’s love and appreciation.”

Don’t take us wrong, Nazim is not a Salman lookalike, but he’s been inspired by the number of hours the big screen actor spends in the gym every day. Nazim too spends many hours in the gym and has a muscular body like Salman. No doubt, he’s called the Sallu bhai of TV.

He plays the male lead in TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. “I’m happy the TRP of the show has been improving. I love my work and I am fitness conscious. I work to the best of my ability. I will continue working hard. My philosophy of life is simple. Be happy, because life is too short to worry about anything. Eat, love and pray is my philosophy,” he adds.