The Remix’s next episode to have jamming session by guest performers

India’s first every digital reality show The Remix’s next episode which is all set to stream on 6th April bringing to the audience guest performers on the show. Six phenomenal guest singers like Raja Kumari, Nikhita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Shadab Faridi, Mame Khan and Ikka join the party and transform it into a grand affair!

This episode comes with a no-elimination tag and the competition hits a pause, making way for some brilliant collaborations, superb performances and remixed tracks that are simply hard to forget. Amazon Prime Video which serves some of the finest OTT contest has yet again treated the audience with an unscripted reality show called ‘The Remix’.

The show features 10 teams who give it their all to put out riveting performances to impress the celebrity judges: Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya! Amazon Prime Original The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment and launched on March 9, 2018, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.