The presidency would kill me, says Oprah Winfrey
New York: Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has again shot down the prospects of her running for the post of president of the United States, saying the task would “kill” her. The 64-year-old popular talk show host’s rousing Golden Globe speech early this year had set social media abuzz with speculation that she might enter politics with many celebrities already looking at her as a possible presidential candidate in 2020.
In an interview with Vogue magazine, Winfrey reiterated her stance on politics.
“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bullsh*t, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist. I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me,” she said.
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers too rooted for Winfrey’s electoral debut in his opening monologue this year.
But she has time and again said that she is not considering running for the office.