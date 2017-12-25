The ‘PadMan’ song: Take a look at a journey how madman Akshay Kumar becomes superhero
After ‘Toilet:Ek Prem Katha’, which was based on the backdrop of sanitation and open defecation, Akshay Kumar is back with a new film which has periods and pads as it’s basic plot. With his new film ‘PadMan‘, Akshay is telling yet another inspiring story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a real-life hero who championed the cause of women hygiene and menstruation issues. And now, the makers has released yet another song, it’s title track as ‘The PadMan Song’.
In the song, the madman Akshay Kumar stressed on the exact point and gives us a glimpse of this ordinary man turning into a superhero. The song is composed by Amit Trivedi, written by Kausar Munir and sung by Mika Singh. The song is really enjoyable. On the other hand, there are a couple of dialogues from the movie which are very impressive. But the one “Bharat ki gareebi dikha dikha ke bohot dogs millionaire hogaye, mein naye bharat ki nayi tasveer dikhana chahta hu. (Many have become millionaires after showing the poor side of India. I want to show the world the new India) is just amazing. And Sonam Kapoor supports Akki quite well.
Watch the song here:
‘PadMan’ is based on one of the chapters in Twinkle’s book, ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ which was on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and will have Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo. The film will hit the theatres on January 26, 2018.