‘The Nun’ teaser is out and is unsettling

New Delhi, Warner Bros. has dropped a teaser trailer of ‘The Conjuring‘ spinoff, ‘The Nun’, and it is disturbing and hair-raising. The teaser has hit the mark with the right dosage of horror, without overdoing it with unwarranted ghostly scenes. The one-minute-32-second long clip tells the story of a time, way before ‘The Conjuring’ series and ‘The Annabelle’ series. It shows a good nun being haunted by an evil ghost nun.

The story will likely tell how it all started in ‘The Conjuring’ universe. According to the IMBD, the film will be based on, “A priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.” Helmed by Corin Hardy, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu, Bonnie Aarons, and Jonny Coyne. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 07. It will release in four languages in India – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.