‘The Notebook’ director Nick Cassavetes claims ex wife ‘kidnapped’ their daughter

Los Angeles: Nick Cassavetes, who has directed films like “The Notebook” and “The Other Woman”, has accused his estranged wife Heather Wahlquist of kidnapping their 13-year-old daughter Barbarella.

Nick, son of late Hollywood actors John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands, revealed in a post on Instagram over the weekend that his daughter was missing, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He has now filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department accusing Wahlquist of violating their custody agreement by running off with the girl.

“Where is my baby? Why won’t her phone turn on? Why has she been stolen from me?” Nick posted on Instagram.

He added: “Is she okay? Does she know I love her, that I miss her everyday? Does she know that I’m coming and will never stop coming?”

Nick posted a photograph of himself with Barbarella alongside that post.

On December 24, Nick went a step further and accused Wahlquist of kidnapping their child.

“I miss my daughter on the day before Christmas Eve. I haven’t spoken to her in over a month. Wherever she is, I want her to know that I love her more than anything and I will never stop looking for her,” he wrote.