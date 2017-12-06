The new ‘freaky’ poster of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi will leave you intrigued
New Delhi: The promotional game for Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Kaalakaandi‘ is getting stronger day by day. After giving fans, two mysterious first look teaser posters for the movie, the makers have finally unveiled a poster for the movie which gives a ‘freakishly twisted’ look at Saif Ali Khan and the movie.
The official twitter account of the movie shared the poster and captioned it as, “Brace yourselves for an unforgettable TRIP, here’s the official poster of #Kaalakaandi! #KaalakaandiTrailerOutToday at 7 PM!”
Brace yourselves for an unforgettable TRIP, here’s the official poster of #Kaalakaandi! 😎 #KaalakaandiTrailerOutToday at 7 PM!#SaifAliKhan @cinestaanfilmco @ashidua_fue #KunaalRoyKapur @neilbhoopalam @Akshay0beroi @AmyraDastur93 @deepakdobriyal @ShenazTreasury @sobhitaD pic.twitter.com/aOxMs0yIj1
— Kaalakaandi (@KaalakaandiFilm) December 6, 2017
In the poster, Saif is in centre stage with guns blazing with the whiskey on the rocks and a ridiculous getup that will leave you intrigued. The post also revealed the new release date for the movie, which is January 12, 2018. The movie was initially supposed to release on September 8, this year.
The flick also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur, Nary Singh and Neil Bhoopalam.
The dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds, urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly. The film is being helmed by Akshat Verma, the writer of the Aamir Khan production ‘Delhi Belly’ (2011).