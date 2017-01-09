The multitalented Farhan Akhtar turns 43!

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Farhan was born in Mumbai to greatest screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani.

Farhan Akhtar is a multi talented person who can act, direct and also sing. He is known to be a better actor than director.

Farhan established his production house named Excel Entertainment, along with Ritesh Sidhwani. He did his directorial debut with ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ in 2001. Beside this he has also directed movies like Lakshya, Bride and Prejudice, Don 2 and short film Positive, to spread awareness on HIVAids.

He has acted in movies like Wazir, Rock on 2, Rock on!!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Raees, Dil Chahta Hai, Karthik calling Karthik and many more.

‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, is a biopic on Milkha Singh, an athlete who was a national champion and Olympian. Farhan worked very hard for this movie. He sweated out for 13 month to look like Milkha Singh.

Keeping aside a multitalented actor Farhan Akhtar who rock’s the Bollywood with his performance. He has been caught up with controversy in his life, here are a few of his controversies.

1. Farhan Akhtar was thrown out of his house

Farhan Akhtar, who found success, has not completed his education. He was thrown out of HR college in his second year of graduation. After that he was doing nothing at home. He was threatened by his mother that she would throw him out if he doesn’t do anything in his life. After that he wrote ‘Dil Chahta hai’.

2. Farhan threatened as a Muslim

In 1992-1993, the riots started as communal tension prevailing in the city after the Babri mosque demolition on 6th December 1992. The tension was created in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The communal violence and rioting triggered off by the burning at Dongri and Radhabhai Chawl and then the retaliatory violence by Shiv Sena was hijacked by local criminal elements who saw in it an opportunity to make quick gains. This was the worst moment of Farhan life, when the actor had to face controversy because he was muslim.

3. Married to Adhuna Akhtar

Farhan Met Adhuna on the set of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and fell in love with her. Adhuna is six year older that Farhan they got married in 2000. But one year ago, Adhuna got adivorce with Farhan because of the alleged rumour of Farhan’s closeness to his Wazir co star Aditi Rao Hydari. However, Farhan and Aditi have not confirmed any of the rumour’s yet.

4. ‘Rock On!!!’ controversy

The making and breaking of friendship is nothing new in bollywood. “Rock On!!!” director Abhishek Kapoor says his bond with Farhan is not the same ever since a controversy erupted over the script of “Rock On 2”. “Rock On 2!!” is the sequel of the 2008 Indian rock music drama “Rock On!!” in which Kapoor directed. But now only Farhan Akhtar was directing the movie ‘Rock On 2’.

5. ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ controversy

Mahrashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) banned Pakistan actors and artist to work in India and also banned their movies in India. After that MNS president Raj Thackeray allowed the movie to be released with a condition that all the producers who employed Pakistani artists, must pay Rs 5 crore each into the Indian Army’s welfare fund as atonement. Distributors and cinema owners came forward in support of the film. Thereafter, Farhan’s comment on this situation said, “The only word, I think, that comes to mind is unfortunate, because it has set a terrible precedent.”

6. Shraddha and Farhan live in relationship

Bollywood relationships are very fragile and one has to handle them with care. After a rumour mill buzz relationship with Aditi which was not yet confirmed, Farhan Akhtar got again in controversy that he was in a live-in relationship with actress Shradhha kapoor.

The news was buzz that Shraddha was in a live-in relationship with Farhan. And it seems Shraddha kapoor did spill the beans on her alleges affair with her Rock On 2 co star Farhan Akhtar recently Shraddha said in an interview that she would love to go on a drive with Farhan and the reason she gave might make you fall off your chair.

She also said, “Yes, I am living in… with my parents! I was born and brought up in this house. It’s a joke within the family that I will bring my husband home (laughs). It’s because I’m so happy living with my family.”