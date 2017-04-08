‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to be replaced by Sunil Grover show?

Mumbai: The cold war between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover following the big fight in a flight and Kapil’s alleged misbehaviour with Grover doesn’t seem to end.

As for Kapil, his woes are only growing. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ isn’t getting great TRPs. And now, there are unconfirmed reports that Sony Entertainment channel is planning to pull the plug on Kapil’s show and start a new one with Grover at the helm.

A source told DNA, “They are planning to invest in Sunil now for a different show altogether. Ever since the fight happened, even rival channel Colors (who have a long standing issue with Kapil) has approached Sunil for a show but he has not signed anything. Sony has rights to his characters — Rinku bhabi and Dr Mashoor Gulati— and they also earn a chunk of money from his live shows where he performs in his avatars…So they might have a show with these characters.”

The report further quoted the source as saying said that Sony had paid a whopping Rs 107 crore to Kapil, but because of the whole fiasco, the channel is going through a rough patch and facing monetary losses.

Well, if that’s true it would be one big fall from grace for Kapil.