The Joker prequel set to start filming by autumn

Los Angeles, The Joker prequel, which reportedly stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title role, is set to begin filming by autumn. The movie is expected to start production in New York City in September, according to Omega Underground. The stand-alone film is said to be produced by Martin Scorsese. Todd Phillips of “The Hangover” trilogy-fame is set to take over the director’s mantle.

It is reported that the story would be based on The Joker’s rise to power in the 1980s and would be set in a gritty atmosphere rather than its original comic book feel. The film could be the first to be released under a new banner yet to be disclosed by DC and Warner Bros. The announcement comes after it was announced that Jared Leto’s The Joker may be getting his own stand-alone movie. The solo film, under Warner Bros, will be set in the “Suicide Squad” universe.