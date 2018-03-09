The Hurricane Heist movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: The Hurricane Heist

Cast: Maggie Grace, Toby Kebbell, Ryan Kwanten, Ben Cross, James Cutler, Ralph Ineson, Melissa Bolone

Director: Rob Cohen

Rating: * * *

Capitalising on the success of Triple X and The Fast and Furious, Rob Cohen entertains viewers with a crime thriller cum disaster flick about…see the title. Okay, okay, let me elaborate: a bunch of crooks want to steal $600 million from the US Government Treasury in the backdrop of a massive tsunami off the Alabama coast.

As it turns out, our heroine, US treasury agent Casey (Maggie Grace) is seeking redemption from guilt, but will she chant Amazing Grace or Open Sesame? You know the answer. Casey apart, there are other interesting characters around this caper, including a pair of traumatised siblings who lost their dad during a murderous storm when they were young. Older and not so wiser – at least one of them, Breeze (Ryan Kwanten) isn’t – spiralling into self-destructive behaviour – while the other named Will (Toby Kebbell) acquires a doctorate in, no kidding, the weather.

No surprises in the script written by Jeff Dixon and Scott Windhauser, but Will and Casey team up to thwart the thieves in a thriller where the real heroes are the special effects guys manning the CGI.