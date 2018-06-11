‘The Goldbergs’ actor Jackson Odell dies          

Los Angeles: Jackson Odell, best known for shows such as “The Goldbergs” and “Modern Family”, passed away. He was 20. The actor was found unresponsive at his Tarzana, California, home on June 8, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed to People magazine.

The cause of death will be revealed after the autopsy. Odell’s family shared a statement on his Twitter page. “The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well.

“We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements,” the statement read. The musician-actor was best known for his role as Ari Caldwell on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” from 2013 to 2015.

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter mourned her co-actor’s death on social media and remembered about their time together on the show. Odell played Ted Durkas on the show. “Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell. I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of ‘Modern Family’.

“We didn’t talk much as we entered our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends,” she wrote. His acting credits also include small roles on “Private Practice”, “iCarly” and “Arrested Development”. Odell also contributed several original songs to the soundtrack for the 2018 movie “Forever My Girl”.