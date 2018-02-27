The first female superstar of Bollywood Sridevi’s death is a shocking news for the entire nation, people are offering their condolence at Anil Kapoor’s house, but her body is still in Dubai. Talking more about the actress she took Bollywood by storm in 80’s and 90’s and became first female superstar of the industry. Much more to that her personal life was also in news many time. Her marriage with Boney Kapoor was a surprise for her fans and they both got married on 1996 but love started to blossom in 1980.

In India Today Woman Summit Boney Kapoor spoke in detail about the love story, how it all happened, even though he had planned a film with Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor in the 1970s, it didn’t work out. After Sridevi starred in her Bollywood debut Solva Sawan (1979), she made an impact on Boney. “It wasn’t a glamorous film, but at that point of time she was creating some kind of an impact on me which is hard to describe but nonetheless she was in my mind all the time,’ Boney told the India Today Woman Summit.

Boney Kapoor first met Sridevi on the sets of Mr India in 1984, “I went up to her on the set, met her and when I met her it was almost like a dream coming true”, he says. Sridevi’s mom looked after the actress career.

“At that point of time, she was the highest paid actors among the females. Her mother quoted me a figure. I knew she had signed films for about 8, 8-and-a-half lakhs those days. Her mother quoted 10 lakhs. That was probably her way of negotiating. I heard her figure and said no, I will pay 11 lakhs”,he said. During that time Booney was married to Mona and had two children and even he expressed his love for Sridevi in front of his wife Mona.

Booney was so much in love that he followed Sridevi till Switzerland for the shooting of Chandni. “Somewhere she saw this man is too persistent and perhaps realised that I was sincere and wasn’t looking for a fling… I didn’t want to use this word but okay”, he continued, “Somehow things fell in place and what really made a difference was the kind of care and concerned I showed towards her family when she lost her father.”

‘These are small things which made an impact on her and here I am, as her husband today.’, said Boney Kapoor. The director and producer also spoke how he proposed Sridevi in an interview with Filmfare magazine

“While I had already fallen in love with Sri, initially it remained one-sided. Once, in Chennai, my friend and his wife, Sri and her mother and I were to meet for lunch. But her mom unexpectedly fell ill and dropped out. This was the first time Sri had stepped out without a family member. After lunch when I was dropping her back home, I confessed my love to her. She got rattled, angry and hurt,” Booney Kapoor said.

“For almost six-eight months after that she stopped talking to me. Then the serial bomb blasts happened in Mumbai in March 1993. Those days Sri would be put up at Hotel Sea Rock. When I came to know about the blasts, I immediately called up her mother and insisted that Sri would no longer be staying there. I sent my staff to get her home. Then on, till the release of Roop Ki Rani in May 1993, Sri stayed in my house. My relationship with Sri grew normal again”,he added.

The couple have two daughters: Jahnvi born in 1997 and Khushi born in 2000.