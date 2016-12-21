The best of Govinda Dubsmashes on his 53rd Birthday!

Bollywood actor Govinda turns 53 today. Govinda is very well known at 80s and 90s for his comedian acting. He act with many beautiful actress in Bollywoods like Neelam, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tondon, Divya Bharti, Rani Mukherjee and Kadar Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, Johny Lever. He most act with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tondon.

Here we bring you 10 interesting facts of Govinda every fan should know:

1. Govinda full name is Govinda Arun Ahuja. He was born in Mumbai. He belongs to the Punjabi and Sindhi community. His father Arun Ahuja, was best known as Mehboob Khan from the movie ‘Aurat’ in 1940. Govinda’s father produced one unsuccessful film post which he felt very ill. After that his parents shifted to Virar from Carter road. Govinda was born in Virar. He has six brothers and sisters. He called as ‘Chi Chi’ by her parents and family.

2. Govinda is married to Sunita and they have two children together, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan. Tina Ahuja debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Second Hand Husband’ which create much of stir at the box office.

3. He loved watching movies, after watching Disco Dancer he decided to take up acting as a career. After Graduation from commerce, he practised dance at home for hours. He recorded and circulated a promotional VHS cassette of the same.

4. He was offered a role by his uncle Anand in the film ‘Tan Badan’. After that, he starred in ‘Love 86’ which also featured Neelam, with whom he would form a memorable pair with. But he debut in Bollywood was with the movie ‘Ilzaam’ in 1986. ‘Ilzaam’ broke all box office records and touted Govinda as a super star. ‘Ilzaam’ was fifth highest grossing films in entertainment industry at the time.

5. He act more than 120 films in Bollywood. He ruled in 90s with a spate of comedies, showing off a natural comic. His dance was a mind blowing!

6. Govinda was a interim king of box office between Amitabh Bachchan and the King khan, he was known for his comic timing, and, has regularly surprised everyone with interesting performance that go beyond his unique brand of absurdity.

7. He was a favourite of David Dhawan, he starred in more than 10 films made by him including ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Saajan Chale Saural’, ‘Banarsi Babu’, ‘Hero no 1’, ‘Bade Miya Chote Miya, ‘Hassena Maan jayegi’, ‘Aankhen’ and may more.

8. Once upon time in Bollywood, Govinda reject super hits movie likes ‘Gadar: Ek prem Katha’, ‘Taal’ and Devdas.

9. In 2004, Govinda turned himself in a new leaf in life. He joined the Congress and was elected as Member of Parliament of Mumbai North Constituency of Maharashtra in Lok Sabha election.