‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ movie video: Anupam Kher copies Dr Manmohan Singh’s walk to the T; must watch

Anupam Kher is all set to play former Prime Minister Dr Manmohans Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ movie. A video of the actor portraying the former PM has been tweeted by news agency ANI from the sets and it is said to be from London. Talking about the video Anupam Kher can bee seen coming out from some office and walking out. He has mastered the walking style of Dr Manmohan Singh and that is visible in the video.

#WATCH: First look from the sets of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ in London, featuring Anupam Kher pic.twitter.com/WV6vyj8Yce — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018



Talking about the cast of the film German actress Suzanne Bernert is all set to portray former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the movie . She is married to actor Akhil Mishra, Bernert has acted in a number of Indian films and TV shows in various languages. The 35-year-old speaks Bengali, Marathi and Hindi fluently and is an expert Lavani dancer. She has, earlier, also portrayed the former Congress President in a television series titled ‘Pradhanmantri’.

The film is an onscreen adaptation of Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name, who served as the media adviser to the former Prime Minister. The film is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. The script is written by Mayank Tiwari. And actor Akshaye Khanna will play the role of political commentator Sanjay Baru in the film and will hit the screens in December this year. Anupam was last seen in ‘Aiyaary’ and is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in the British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) for his role in TV movie The Boy with The Topknot.