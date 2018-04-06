The Accidental Prime Minister: German actress Suzanne Bernert to play Sonia Gandhi in Anupam Kher starrer

New Delhi: German actress Suzanne Bernert is all set to portray former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the upcoming political movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister‘. Married to actor Akhil Mishra, Bernert has acted in a number of Indian films and TV shows in various languages.

The 35-year-old speaks Bengali, Marathi and Hindi fluently and is an expert Lavani dancer. She has, earlier, also portrayed the former Congress President in a television series titled ‘Pradhanmantri’.

Based on Sanjaya Baru’s book on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the film will see veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role. The 63-year-old, on Thursday, treated his fans and followers by sharing his first look from the film.

Happy to share my first look of #DrManmohanSingh, India’s Former Prime Minister from the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister directed by #VijayRatnakarGutte & produced by #BohraBrothers. Creative producer is @mehtahansal. Film is based on #SanjayBaru’s book with the same title. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0deopR3GYx — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2018

Directed by Vijay Gutte, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ also stars Akshaye Khanna and is slated to release on December 21.