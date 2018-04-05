The Accidental Prime Minister first look: Anupam Kher’s uncanny resemblance to Manmohan Singh cannot be missed: See pic

Anupam Kher is all set to play former Prime Minister Dr Manmohans Singh in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. On Thursday morning, producer Ashoke Pandit shared the first look pictures of Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister and he completely resembles him. And the picture has left us in awe of him.

Sharing the poster, Ashoke Pandit wrote, The journey begins! #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister with the legendary @AnupamPKher, commences filming in #London. Proud to be co-producing this film with @bohrabros1. Written by @mayankis, directed by #VijayGutte.

The film is an onscreen adaptation of Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name, who served as the media adviser to the former Prime Minister. The film is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer. The script is written by Mayank Tiwari. And actor Akshaye Khanna will play the role of political commentator Sanjay Baru in the film and will hit the screens in December this year. Anupam was last seen in ‘Aiyaary’ and is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in the British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) for his role in TV movie The Boy with The Topknot.