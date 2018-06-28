‘The Accidental Prime Minister’: Anupam Kher introduces Ajit Satbhai as PV Narasimha Rao, check out
New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will next be seen as former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the upcoming film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister‘, shared a sneak peek of Ajit Satbhai as former prime minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao. The actor shared the picture on the birth anniversary of Narasimha Rao, who served as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991-1996. Kher took to Instagram to share the photo from the set in which he can be seen presenting a shawl to Satbhai.
He captioned the image as, “Introducing Mr. #AjitSatbhai as the former Prime Minister of India Hon. PV Narasimha Rao ji. It also happens to be his birth anniversary today. #TheAccidentalPrimeMinster @tapmofficial @sunil_s_bohra #VijayGutte.” Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Dr Singh’s media adviser Sanjay Baru, the film revolves around the life of Dr Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.
It also features Arjun Mathur and Aahana Kumra as Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Suzanne Bernert will portray the role of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.