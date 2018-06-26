‘Thank you my Rockstar’, Govinda returns compliment after Ranveer Singh calls him ‘the King’

Sanjeev Srivastava aka ‘Dancing Uncle’ was recently invited to a reality show Dance Deewane, which is judged by Madhuri Dixit, among others and Govinda too was invited as special guest. The pictures of Sanjeev Srivastava and Govinda’s union went viral on the internet and last night Govinda shared one of the pictures.

Govinda wrote, “Such an amazing moment filled with so much energy and dance. It gives me immense happiness to see people like Sanjeev Shrivastava who spread so much love and zest and it also motivates me and fills me up with more energy to do what I love the most, ENTERTAINING PEOPLE and creating a place in their hearts.”

One of the biggest Govinda fan, Ranveer Singh couldn’t help but comment on Govinda’s picture calling him the king. He wrote, “Chi Chi Sir you are the King”. Govinda too returned the favour as he replied, “Thank you my Rockstar!”

Govinda and Ranveer Singh shared screen space in the movie Kill Dill which was released in 2014. People can’t wait to see them in another film soon.

Few weeks back, a video went viral of a man dancing his heart out at a wedding with his wife, in legendary actor Govinda’s style. It caught everyone’s attention including Bollywood stars. But everyone was waiting for Govinda’s reaction and he did react to it after a couple of days. He was really impressed with Dancing Uncle’s moves. He told Indian Express, “The way he has copied my steps, he has done it so well. He is so much into it. More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well! It felt like he was dancing with all his heart and having fun.”