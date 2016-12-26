Thank you for your music: B-Town pays tribute to George Michael

London: George Michael, who gave the music world evergreen tracks like “Last Christmas” and “Careless whisper”, may have left the world but his work will always keep his spirit alive in the heart of his fans, say Indian film celebrities, many of whom grew up listening to the singer-songwriter’s famous tunes.

Michael breathed his last on Sunday — ironically, making it his last Christmas. He was 53, and was found dead on Sunday at his home in Oxfordshire, England.

According to the Grammy Award winner’s manager, the singer had died of heart failure “in bed, lying peacefully”.

Ace Indian musicians like A.R. Rahman, Papon Angaraag, KK, Nikhil Chinapa, Adnan Sami and Bollywood actors and filmmakers like Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Rampal and Twinkle Khanna reminisced the “Wake me up before you go-go” hitmaker’s influence during the 1980s and 1990s as he was among the pop reigning stars at the time.

Here’s what the celebrities expressed on their social media accounts:

RIP George Michael… Your music will stay with us forever… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 26, 2016

The irony of life….#LastChristmas RIP GEORGE MICHAEL….thank you for the music and the memories…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael! Your music will stay with us forever! Thank you so much for all the music you have given us! 🙏🏻 — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) December 26, 2016

An artiste who has a voice is one who stands for matters beyond just entertainment. George Micheal was one. Check: https://t.co/8Y6pcK3rsL — #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) December 26, 2016

Posters of Wham!on my dorm walls,Freedom on an endless loop on a prized yellow Walkman-George Micheal lives forever in our heads.. pic.twitter.com/8zH9ZIe3G0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael. We grew up listening to your music which will live with us forever.🙏 pic.twitter.com/wT9Ao63Hk3 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) December 26, 2016

RIP GEORGE MICHAEL. — Manoj Bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 26, 2016

#GeorgeMichael was one of my fav singer..left us ..RIP #GeorgeMichael 🙏🙏🙏 — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) December 26, 2016

Coz you gotta have faith! #RIPGeorgeMichael — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 26, 2016

2016, I knew you wouldn’t leave us alone on Christmas. RIP George Michael. Thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/KNyASSfDpi — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) December 26, 2016

No No No No!! Not George Michael!!! I can’t believe he has passed away!! Such an incredible singer songwriter! A huge inspiration. RIP. 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/Y3wA0oO36O — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) December 26, 2016

Vishal Dadlani: Rick Parfitt from Status Quo, and now George Michael too! 2016 has really depleted music like no other year I’ve lived through. Tragic!

RIP George Michael. From Faith to finding his Freedom on his LastChristmas. RIP 🙏🏼 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 26, 2016

2016 claims another piece of my childhood. RIP George Michael. — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) December 26, 2016

Remo D’souza: RIP George Michael. Gone too soon.

We will miss you George Michael. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) December 26, 2016

Artists never die.- RIP George Michael – #LastChristmas — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael .. Thank you for the music… It will be with us forever — KK (@K_K_Pal) December 26, 2016

Sad to hear about George Michael passing. Guess this was actually his Last Christmas. — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) December 26, 2016

2016 you’ve taken so many of my childhood icons away. But the impressions will always stay #GeorgeMicheal #DavidBowie #LeonardCohen #Prince — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 26, 2016

Sophie Choudry: David Bowie, Prince, George Michael all in the same year! Icons, Legends, Game changers. Yup 2016 has been the shittiest year.