Thackeray Teaser Launch: Amitabh Bachchan promises contribution in ‘Thackeray’

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has shared an emotional bonding with late Shiv Sena founder-president Bal Thackeray, on Thursday promised to contribute his bit in the making of the upcoming biopic titled “Thackeray”.

Bachchan was present on the occasion of the teaser launch of the film that features acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Remembering Thackeray, Bachchan told writer of the film Sanjay Raut, “I am glad that you have taken the step to make a film on Bal saab. I wish you all the luck for the successful making of the film. If you need anything, any contribution from my end in whichever capacity, please allow me to know about it. I will be more than happy to be a part of the making of the film.”

He also suggested the makers to make a series on Bal Thackeray instead of just one film.

He said, “I want to request you not to limit the larger than life personality like him into a three-hour movie. I think in today’s time when we watch so many web series, we can make a series on Bal Thackeray to capture different phases of his life and personality. It will be really interesting for the generation to know a man like him.”

Bal Thackeray was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a cartoonist and social worker. Later he formed a regional political party in Maharashtra named Shiv Sena that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.

The evening was graced by Bal Thackeray’s son Uddhav Thackeray, grandson Aditya Thackeray, along with the writer and director of the film.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, written by Sanjay Raut, ‘Thackeray’ will release on January 23, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi language.