Bal Thackeray Movie Teaser out! Sanjay Raut says he wants global audience to know about Balasaheb

Mumbai: As the biopic on the late founder-president of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray is in the making, the filmmakers wish to release the film worldwide and make it to the nomination of Academy Award.

During the teaser launch of the film on Thursday, writer of the film Sanjay Raut, who is also the leader of Shiv Sena said, “Like the way the film ‘Gandhi’ reached out to the global audience and received an Oscar, I want the global audience to know about Bal saab through the film ‘Thackeray’ that can get Oscar nominations. So I wish on January 23, 2019, the film should not only release in India but also worldwide.”





Thanking his good fortune of spending lots of time with the late politician, he said, “A man like Bal saab Thackeray does not come in every generation. He was my childhood idol. I became a journalist seeing him, I joined politics by his inspiration and today I am making a film for him. I want the coming generation of the world should know and get inspiration from his life, his struggle, his political ideology.”

Watch Thackeray teaser here:

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique will be playing the role of Thackery.

Though he was not present at the occasion, on a video message, Nawazuddin said he was fortunate to be a part of the film and in fluent Marathi, the actor added that “people questioned on my ability to speak the language. Well, with his blessing, I think I am learning it to speak fluently.”

The evening was graced by Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan and Uddhav Thackeray along with the director of the film.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, written by Sanjay Raut, the film Thackeray’ will be releasing on January 23, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi languages.