‘Thackeray’ First look poster: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb looks intense

New Delhi: First poster of the upcoming biopic on Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray, titled ‘Thackeray‘, is out and it shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an exact replica of the late Hindu Hriday Samrat leader.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to unveil the poster and wrote alongside, ” “Ultimate Dream of an Actor & I am the most fortunate in the whole world. Here comes the poster of #Thackeray @uddhavthackeray Saab, @AUThackeray @rautsanjay61 ,@SrBachchan Sir & Abhijit Panse.”

Ultimate Dream of an Actor & I am the most fortunate in the whole world.

Here comes the poster of #Thackeray@uddhavthackeray Saab, @AUThackeray @rautsanjay61 , @SrBachchan Sir & Abhijit Panse pic.twitter.com/vzy8cigVck

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 22, 2017

Earlier on December 21, the makers released a one-minute-and-forty-second-long teaser of the movie that opens with a reference to a violence-ridden city, followed by a Muslim man praying with the Shiv Sena leader, who is conducting a meeting in the same room.

‘Thakeray’ is produced by Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, under the banner ‘Raut’ers Entertainment’ and is directed by MNS leader, Abhijeet Panse.

The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 23, 2019.