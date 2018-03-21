‘Tezaab’ maker N. Chandra says, “I can’t believe they’ve done this to ‘Ek do teen'”

Mumbai: “Tezaab” filmmaker N. Chandra is irate over the reworked version of his film’s popular song “Ek do teen”. He says it is crass and that there must be laws against such creative vandalism.

N. Chandra says it was the original song’s choreographer Saroj Khan who informed him of a new version, which has Jacqueline Fernandez stepping into Madhuri Dixit’s shoes. The track features in the upcoming “Baaghi 2”.

Now that the new “Ek do teen” is out, Chandra said: “I can’t believe they’ve done this to ‘Ek do teen’. It’s crass beyond imagination. And Jacqueline Fernandez doing Madhuri Dixit’s number? Give me a break! It’s like turning the Central Park into a botanical garden. Madhuri danced with such grace and innocence.”

Chandra feels there need to be strict laws against such creative vandalism.

“Anyone can do anything to your creation just because there are no laws to protect our property. I remember some years ago, R.D. Burman’s ‘Dum maro dum’ had been similarly vandalised.”

He was referring to Rohan Sippy’s “Dum Maro Dum” in which Deepika Padukone had done an item number performing on the legendary Asha Bhosle number “Dum maro dum” from the film “Hare Rama Hare Krishna”.

Chandra said Saroj Khan and he “are definitely taking action”.