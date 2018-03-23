Tezaab actor Anil Kapoor applauds Jacqueline Fernandez for Ek do teen!

Actor Anil Kapoor who was the leading man of Tezaab has applauded Jacqueline’s recreation of 1988 iconic song ‘Ek do teen’.

The actor took to his social media handle and tweeted, “What a momentous task it was to follow in @MadhuriDixit’s footsteps, and @Asli_Jacqueline has done it exceptionally! It takes a lot of courage & conviction to attempt to recreate an iconic song that so many people have loved for so long! #EkDoTeen”