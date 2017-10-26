Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / ‘Tera Intezaar’ trailer: Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s chemistry is unforgettable

‘Tera Intezaar’ trailer: Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s chemistry is unforgettable

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 26, 2017 11:27 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Sunny Leone’s ‘Tera Intezaar’ trailer was out on Wednesday night and soon started trending on the internet. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan in the lead role.

The film’s plot seems simple. Arbaaz paints the woman of his dream, and he finds his dream girl in Sunny Leone. Their chemistry on-screen is too hot to handle. They fall head over heels in love but Sunny’s past catches up with her, and then Arbaaz goes missing.

Watch Video here:

Tera Intezaar is directed by Raajeev Walia. He told news agency IANS that, “Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak.”


And of Arbaaz, Rajeev said, “Arbaaz Khan is indeed a director’s actor and is absolutely professional and down-to-earth. Despite being a director himself and coming from such an illustrious family, he trusted my vision completely.”

The film helmed by Rajeev Walia is set to release on November 24.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…