‘Tera Intezaar’ trailer: Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s chemistry is unforgettable

Mumbai: Sunny Leone’s ‘Tera Intezaar’ trailer was out on Wednesday night and soon started trending on the internet. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan in the lead role.

The film’s plot seems simple. Arbaaz paints the woman of his dream, and he finds his dream girl in Sunny Leone. Their chemistry on-screen is too hot to handle. They fall head over heels in love but Sunny’s past catches up with her, and then Arbaaz goes missing.

Tera Intezaar is directed by Raajeev Walia. He told news agency IANS that, “Tera Intezaar is a very stylish film which has a Hollywood look with a Bollywood feel. The film will show Sunny Leone from a very different perspective and angle. You will see Sunny like you have never seen before. She has delivered her best performance and has put her heart and soul in the character of Rounak.”

And of Arbaaz, Rajeev said, “Arbaaz Khan is indeed a director’s actor and is absolutely professional and down-to-earth. Despite being a director himself and coming from such an illustrious family, he trusted my vision completely.”

The film helmed by Rajeev Walia is set to release on November 24.