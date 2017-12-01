Tera Intezaar: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Tera Intezaar

Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Sunny Leone, Arya Babbar, Sudha Chandran, Salil Ankola, Hanif Noyda, Richa Sharma, Bhani Singh, Gauhar Khan

Director: Rajeev Waalia

Rating: * ½

When the filmmakers are obviously banking on Sunny Leone’s oomph quotient and some peppy numbers to do the trick, you know it’s not going to work – especially since it’s all become so stale and uninteresting of late. Sunny hasn’t worked her magic in a long time and even hit music can’t make a film run nowadays.

The addition of Arbaaz Khan into the mix, doesn’t do anything for the film either. He is just too wooden an actor to be able to make anything look believable. Even his so-called highly publicised chemistry with the Baby Doll draws a blank. Supposedly a romantic thriller, this Sunny Leone-Arbaaz Khan starrer takes the ‘lovely locations’ (Mumbai, Kutch and Mauritius) route to win over some audience, but even that small objective appears to be a far cry.

Art Gallery owner Raunak (Sunny Leone) falls in love with a natural Artist, a painter Veer (Arbaaz Khan). But then Veer disappears, and the rest of the film takes us on a precipitous search for true love with the help of a medium (Sudha Chandran) and some but obvious villainy – heavy laden with songs, scantily clad nubile displays and copiously manufactured intrigue. By the end of it you are left reeling from the overwhelming capriciousness of the entire exercise in futility.

The forced inserts of levity and the addition of thrills don’t add interest either. Anwarullah Khan’s scripting needs a hard-nosed logical test to keep it grounded. There are so many flights of fancy that it’s difficult to relate to what’s happening here. And it’s really hard to sit through an entire film where poster man and woman do nothing but preen in front of the camera in a pretence of something bigger.

Johny Lal’s cinematography is lush and colourful, but unable to bring deadwood like Arbaaz and Leone alive. Don’t know why anyone would eagerly await this monstrosity especially when even the producers were unwilling (read too scared of negative buzz) to showcase it for the critics before its release.