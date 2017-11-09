Tera Intezaar new song: Sexy Sunny Leone turns into hot ‘Barbie Girl’

Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan starrer Tera Intezaar’s new song Barbie Girl finally released on Wednesday. In the song, we can hot Sunny Leone turning into sexy barbie girl. As expected, glamorous Sunny looks extremely hot and sexy in this latest song.

Watch Barbie Girl song here:

Moreover, Arbaaz Khan can also be seen matching steps with Sunny. Sunny’s gorgeous look and infectious smile make this song worth to watch. But, despite being a dance number, Sexy Barbie Girl fails to create much impact on the masses. Just because it features Sunny Leone, viewers can watch this song again and again. After all, Sunny’s sexy moves are just thing to die for.

Well, Barbie Girl is sung by Swati Sharma and Lil Golu. Music of the song is given by Raaj Aashoo and it is penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Interestingly, the rap version sung by Lil Golu and Hritiqa Chheber seems to be the engaging part of the song.

Amidst all, Tera Intezaar also stars Gauhar Khan, Arya Babbar, Sudha Chandran and Salil Ankola in supporting roles. The film has been directed by Raajeev Walia and it is all set to release on November 24, 2017.